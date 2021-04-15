Traffic stop in NLR leads to drug case

A Little Rock man was arrested by North Little Rock police on drug charges during a traffic stop Wednesday, according to a report.

An officer stopped Michael Jones, 26, near 400 W. Pershing Blvd. for fictitious tags and because his vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in an aggravated assault, the report said.

Jones' vehicle smelled of marijuana to the officer and a search of the vehicle found a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun, marijuana, Xanax and a digital scale, according to the report.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is held without bail.

He is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, felony possession of Xanax, felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.