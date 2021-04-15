Fire sweeps Niger school; 20 pupils die

NIAMEY, Niger -- A fire fueled by high winds swept through an elementary school on the outskirts of Niger's capital, killing 20 children, hospital officials said Wednesday.

The pupils -- between the ages of 7 and 13 -- were attending class at the time the blaze started around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said the fire spread quickly through the school grounds, where some 2,000 students attend classes.

Straw huts that housed some of the school's classrooms outdoors were completely burned, while there was significant damage to the building itself. Destroyed classroom furniture lay scattered in ash on Wednesday.

"It was a disaster," said Oumarou Gounssa, the director of the school. "Never in Niger have we seen a fire like that in a school, and it was during school hours. We are truly sorry about the loss of lives."

Parents were still waiting for their children's remains to be returned, Elh Abass Souley, whose two sons died in the fire, said. The inferno spread so quickly that one mourning father, who identified himself only by his first name, Abdoulaye, said the fire had already destroyed the classrooms by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and it was not immediately known where it started.

Trump-era weapons sale to UAE now a go

The Biden administration says that it will go ahead with a big Trump administration sale of jet fighters and advanced armed drones to the United Arab Emirates, over objections from Democrats and some others that the Persian Gulf country is fueling conflicts around the Middle East.

The administration initially had paused some Trump-era arms sales to Persian Gulf countries for review, including a $23 billion transfer of F-35 combat aircraft, M-Q9 drones and related weapons to the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. officials argue that the nation benefits from having strong strategic partners with interoperable defense systems. The sales also benefit American arms manufacturers. The United States remains the world's top arms exporter, with half of its sales between 2015 and 2019 going to the Middle East, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

A State Department official, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss the sale, said the U.S. would be working with the UAE in the years leading up to delivery to make sure the arms are used in accordance with human-rights standards and the laws of war.

Opponents to the UAE arms deal accuse the Persian Gulf nation of harmful interference in conflicts in the Middle East, including rights abuses as a combatant in the war in Yemen, and diverting weapons to militias in Yemen and Libya.

Ruling clears cardinal in abuse cover-up

LYON, France -- France's highest court confirmed Wednesday that the former archbishop of Lyon, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, did not cover up the sexual abuse of minors by a predator priest.

The ruling by the Court of Cassation closes a long, emotional drama that brought angst to the Roman Catholic Church, under scrutiny around the world for hiding abuse by its clergy.

The Court of Cassation agreed with an appeals court that ruled the nine victims who filed suit against Barbarin about five years ago could have directly filed a complaint against the now-defrocked priest, Bernard Preynat.

The victims, all adults who were abused as children, took their case to the highest court after losing their appeal in January 2020. The appeals court in Lyon said that it found no intent by Barbarin to cover up Preynat's abuse.

There was no immediate reaction to Wednesday's final decision in the long-running case.

Barbarin, 70, who has since retired from his duties, was made aware of the abuse in 2010 after he summoned Preynat to explain years of rumors. The priest told him that he had not touched a child since 1990, the cardinal testified at his trial. He said he "lacked the courage" to take action.

Prime minister resigns in troubled Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe announced early Wednesday that he has resigned as the country faces a spike in killings and kidnappings and prepares for a constitutional referendum and general election later this year.

Jouthe had served as prime minister since March 2020. He did not provide an explanation for his resignation and could not be immediately reached for comment.

Jouthe previously had tried to submit his resignation, but President Jovenel Moise at the time had rejected it.

This time, Moise accepted it and nominated Claude Joseph as the new prime minister. Joseph previously was foreign minister. A spokeswoman for him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president tweeted Wednesday that Jouthe's resignation "will make it possible to address the glaring problem of insecurity and continue discussions with the aim of reaching the consensus necessary for the political and institutional stability of our country."