Two men killed in state accidents

Two people died on Arkansas roadways Tuesday, according to reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A 61-year-old Searcy man was killed when he was struck while crossing Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, according to a state police report.

Jesse Cox was crossing the interstate near the JFK Boulevard interchange at approximately 9:36 p.m. when he was hit by a 2015 Kia Soul, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the incident were clear and dry, according to the report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

A Hot Springs motorcyclist died at approximately 8 p.m. when he was hit by a pickup that was changing lanes on U.S, 70 near Danna Circle in Hot Springs, according to a state police report.

Jack Leslie Fee, 65, was riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle eastbound on the highway when a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado that was also eastbound attempted to change to the left lane and struck the Fee's motorcycle, throwing him over the handlebars, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.