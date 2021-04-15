UAM football to hold its spring game today

MONTICELLO -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team will host the Green and White Spring Game at 6 p.m. today at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium.

Gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m., and seating will be available on both the home and visitors' stands on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating will be limited to 1,000 guests. All traffic may enter from both the main entrance and the entrance located on the visitors' side.

"We are excited to get back on the field and compete in front of our great supporters," UAM Coach Hud Jackson said. "This will be a great opportunity for our players to showcase the work we have put in during the offseason in front of our home fans and return to some normalcy competing with a crowd in the stands. We would love to see our administration, student body as well as our UAM fans come out and support us Thursday night."

In addition to procedures required as a member institution of the Great American Conference, UAM has put these rules in place in accordance with Arkansas Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and university guidelines to provide a safer environment for student-athletes, coaches, staffers and fans:

• Face coverings must be worn at all times, per UAM campus policy.

• All fans will have their temperatures checked before entering the stadium.

• Anyone experiencing shortness of breath, sore throat or loss of taste or smell is asked not to attend the event.

• Anyone who has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher and/or acknowledges the presence of covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed entry.

• Those who are age 65 or older and have health conditions including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, severe obesity, asthma or a weakened immune system are encouraged not to attend the event.

• Guests will be asked to sit 6 feet away from those not in their household groups.

Per GAC guidelines, fans are not to be on the field prior to, during or after the Spring Game, and fans are not to interact with student-athletes on the field prior to, during or after games.

UAM has a clear-bag policy that allows fans to have a clear plastic storage bag no larger than a 1-gallon resealable bag or a clear tote no larger than 12 feet-by-6 feet-by-12 feet. Clutch purses with a strap no larger than 4½ inches-by-6½ inches are also allowed for personal items.

For fans in attendance, restrooms will be open near the Judy and Jack Lassiter Indoor Practice Facility and Steelman Field House. Parking will be available in front of the main entrance to the stadium and in front of Harris Hall and Steelman Field House. There will be no tailgating allowed prior to the game, and concessions will be closed during the event.

In terms of the contest, the players will be split between the Black team and the Gray team. Paul Griffin and Scott Saffold will pace the sidelines as the honorary coaches for the game. The offensive play-calling for the Black team will be controlled by Griffin while Saffold will lead the offense for the Gray team. There will be no live stats or livestream available for the event. The marching band and cheerleaders will also be in attendance.