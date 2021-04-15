Women’s day events to be online

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will present its 102nd annual women’s day weekend events virtually.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the celebration will kick off with a virtual health and wellness webinar featuring Bessie Lancelin, director of clinical services at Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare System Inc. She is also the agency’s co-interim chief executive officer/president, according to a news release.

Lancelin will discuss “How Covid-19 has impacted our mental health and what services are available.” The webinar will close with a question and answer session. The moderator for this event is state Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, the guest minister will be the Rev. Lanette R. Frazier, the pastor of St. Peter AME Church at McGehee and Soldier’s Chapel AME Church at Hamburg. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington will be the worship leader.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, a virtual church school will be held with the lesson overview from Barbara Boyce, a member of Mt. Pleasant AME Church, where she is the church school superintendent.

After church school, a serenade will be hosted for the women of St. John. Pamela Baxter Johnson will present a special tribute to the late Myrtus Brown Henry. Musical selections will be presented by Crystal Luckett, music director of First Baptist Church at Stuttgart; Winnie Wilson of First Baptist Church at Humphrey; Catrina Sims of St. John and Diamond Smith of Travelers Rest Church at Stuttgart. A slide presentation showcasing the women of St. John will be shown by Gloria Lu-sear.

The theme of the celebration is “God’s Amazing Grace for the Hearts of Women” from Ephesians 2:6-10. The public is invited to connect to the virtual service by logging in to www.stjohnamepinebluff.org or https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/ or zoom at ID# 4322086226 and password: 1117; audio at (312) 626-6799 with access code 4322086226# then when prompted enter 1117#.

Lanette Frazier