Agency sets caregivers meeting

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Monday on Zoom.

The topic will be Covid and Caregiving. The speaker will be Tonya Boyce, community educator and faith representative for the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Participants may join the Zoom meeting by computer, smartphone or tablet at https://alz-org.zoom.us/j/96837472468?pwd=cmVOUnpCTm9taGdqemx5d1dFZTROQT09. The meeting ID is 968 3747 2468 and passcode is 848988. To join the meeting by phone, participants may call (888) 788-0099 toll free and use the same meeting ID and passcode.

Those who plan to join should call Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300.