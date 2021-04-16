Anti-violence pledge gets signers at several schools

The Nonviolence to No Violence Pledge was recently signed by students at Watson Chapel junior and senior high schools, Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy Charter School, Pine Bluff High School, and Robert F. Morehead Middle School. They are pledging to reduce violence on their campuses for 21 days, according to a news release.

The National Alliance of Faith and Justice (NAFJ) initiative is called, Pen or Pencil Writing A New History "From Nonviolent to No Violence," according to the release.

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration (PBICVR), Arkansas' lead NAFJ Pen or Pencil affiliate, is collaborating with other local agencies in supporting the students' efforts.

These agencies include the Pine Bluff Faith Community Ministerial Alliance, Pine Bluff Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Chairman's Club - Red Coats, Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare System Inc. and United Way of Southeast Arkansas.

Watson Chapel Junior High School students sign a nonviolence pledge recently as members of the Chairman’s Club — Red Coats look on. (Special to The Commercial)