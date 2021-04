Lakeview, circa 1957: The Pok-A-Dot Ham Shop in Baxter County was owned by Pal and Gustie Purgason, who indeed owned a polka dotted building. The offerings included "Home cooked and served meals," "Hickory Smoked Ham and Bacon, Home Made Candy — Mail orders invited," "Meals by reservation through December." Customers would have included tourists who flocked to the massive lakes nearby.

