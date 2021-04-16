The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 15, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-20-583. State of Arkansas v. Matthew Kirchner, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Appeal dismissed. Wood, J., concurs.

CV-19-625. Charles Symanietz v. Deborah Symanietz, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; dismissed in part; court of appeals' opinion vacated. Webb, J., dissents.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-20-559. Randall T. McArty v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-20-106. Shawn Collins v. State of Arkansas, from White County Circuit Court. Reversed and vacated; district court judgment reinstated; court of appeals' opinion vacated. Womack, J., concurs. Kemp, C.J., and Webb, J., dissent.

CV-20-724. Kendrick Story v. State of Arkansas, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motions for extension of time to file brief and for copy of record on appeal. Appeal dismissed; motions moot.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-98-1452. Elgin King v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-19-695. Jeffrey Marek v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se motion for belated appeal and motion for appointment of counsel. Motion for belated appeal granted; in forma pauperis status granted; motion for appointment of counsel moot; remanded to the court of appeals for further action. Special Justice Bob Hornberger joins. Webb, J., not participating.

CR-20-245. Timothy Justin Joyner v. State of Arkansas, from Stone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Special Justice Robert Bynum Gibson III joins. Kemp, C.J., not participating.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-20-467. (In Re Application for Admission to the Bar of Arkansas) Michael Bernoudy, Jr. v. Arkansas State Board of Law Examiners, from the Arkansas State Board of Law Examiners, an Original Action. Affirmed.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-20-613. Reginald Dunahue v. Aundrea Culclager, Warden, Arkansas Department of Correction; Kennie Bolden, Security Warden; Captain Kenneth Starks; Sgt. Daryl James; and Marshall Reed, Deputy Director, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se motion for rule on clerk; petition for writ of mandamus. Appeal dismissed; motion and petition moot. Wood, J., dissents without opinion.