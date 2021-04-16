Arrests, seizures part of drag racing patrol

Multiple law enforcement agencies serving Pine Bluff arrested 10 people during an operation to stop illegal street racing throughout the area Sunday.

Pine Bluff police Thursday reported more than 90 enforcement actions during the operation, which Sgt. Richard Wegner explained in a news release is a continuing effort rather than a single patrol.

The law enforcement officers, representing city police, the Jefferson County sheriff's office and Troop E of the Arkansas State Police, conducted a "zero-tolerance patrol" targeting violations related to drag racing, including speeding and spinning tires.

Sunday's patrol, which lasted several hours, resulted in three felony arrests, four drug arrests, and three warrant arrests, as well as four illegal firearms seized, 11 vehicles impounded, two ATVs impounded and 66 traffic citations.

Wegner said the drag racing and related activity are not part of a gang operation.

"Absolutely not," he said. "These are people with souped-up cars who like to race them."

Drag racing incidents are occurring all across the city in areas where offenders can find an open strip of land to race on, Wegner said. The Pine Bluff City Council recently formed a committee to study the feasibility of an approved drag strip where racing would be legal.

Wegner said law enforcement agencies will continue to monitor and adjust when illegal activity occurs.

"We will continue to issue citations, make arrests and impound vehicles whenever allowed by law until this situation stops," he said. "The Pine Bluff Police Department and our partnering agencies are committed to working for the safety and security of our citizens. This commitment includes the quality of life for our citizens, as well."

Illegal drugs were collected as evidence during a zero-tolerance operation against drag racing earlier this week. (Pine Bluff Police)