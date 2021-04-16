ASU baseball capsule

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas State

When 6 p.m. today; 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday

Where Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro

Records ASU 9-17, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 14-18, 5-4

Series Texas-Arlington leads 17-7

Radio KNEA-FM, 95.3 in Jonesboro

Internet ESPN-Plus

Probable Starters

TODAY ASU RHP Brandon Hudson (2-0, 5.23 ERA); Texas-Arlington RHP Carlos Tavera (0-4, 4.62)

SATURDAY ASU RPH Will Nash (1-3, 5.55); Texas-Arlington LHP Kody Bullard (5-2, 2.64)

SUNDAY ASU RHP Carter Holt (1-2, 6.60); Texas-Arlington RHP David Moffatt (3-1, 2.68)

SHORT HOPS The Red Wolves lost 18-10 at No. 4 Mississippi State on Tuesday. ASU sits in fourth place of the Sun Belt West with a conference record of 4-5. ... Texas-Arlington split a four-game series at Coastal Carolina last weekend before falling 11-10 in a midweek trip to Abilene Christian and is in third place of the Sun Belt West. ... Red Wolves junior infielder Ben Klutts enters the weekend riding a team-best five-game hitting streak. Klutts is hitting .400 with a pair of doubles over that stretch. ... Texas-Arlington's Carlos Tavera is second in the Sun Belt with 59 strikeouts and his 14.35 strikeouts-per nine innings ranks 13th in the nation. ... ASU has played only eight games at Tomlinson Stadium in 2021 and carries a 6-2 record at home this season. ... Texas-Arlington is 1-6 in series openers in 2021.