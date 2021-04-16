Bentonville man sentenced to 30 years in prison for possessing child porn

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for possessing child pornography.

Adom Canada, 22, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Canada was arrested in September. One of his friends reported to police that he saw Canada looking at child pornography on Canada's cellphone, according to a probable cause affidavit. The friend told police he found multiple images of underage girls on the phone, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a warrant for the phone and found 648 images of girls between 3 and 12 years old, the affidavit states.

Canada told police he thought the photographs were legal since they were from 1970s and the girls would now be over 18, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced Canada to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.