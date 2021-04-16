Bond revoked for Fayetteville man accused of armed robbery

BENTONVILLE -- A judge Thursday ordered a Fayetteville man back to jail after he was seen possessing guns and smoking marijuana in a Facebook video, according to court documents.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green revoked Levar Livingston's bond and told him to report to the Benton County Jail by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Livingston, 19, and Elijah Brown, 19, are charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft of property. They have pleaded not guilty. They were arrested in February 2020.

Livingston was released from custody on $200,000 bond while Brown was released on $100,000 bond.

Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Livingston's bond.

Nick White, a detective for the Fayetteville Police Department, reported in court documents on Monday he saw Livingston with a Glock semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine in his right hand in a video on Facebook Live. Livingston also had a Smith & Wesson M&P semi-automatic handgun in his left hand, according to White.

White also said Livingston appeared to be smoking marijuana in the video, according to court documents.

Livingston participated in the hearing by Zoom. Green set a $250,000 cash bond for Livingston. His total bond is now $450,000.

Livingston and Brown are accused of robbing a Bella Vista teenager, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The teen told police he arranged to meet the pair in Bella Vista because he wanted to be in a rap video with them, according to affidavit. He brought two guns with him and got into a car with them, according to the affidavit.

The teen told police the passenger pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the car and he was pistol-whipped and thrown out of the car, according to court documents. The two are accused of taking the guns from the teen, according to court documents.

Livingston and Brown are scheduled to have a jury trial Dec. 14.