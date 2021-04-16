Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, April 16 House of Bread, Go Fresh food event set

House of Bread Deliverance Church will host its GoFresh Food Distribution in a drive-thru setting at 1 p.m. Friday at the Pine Bluff Convention, according to a news release. Current customers will only need to roll down the passenger window and present their ID and phone number. Food will be loaded into each vehicle, and social distancing will be observed. This event continues through a partnership with the Legacy Center at West Dumas and GoFresh. Details: House of Bread apostle, Saint Mary Harris at 870-872-2196 or houseofbread0894@sbcglobal.net.

Organization hosts lunch fundraiser

Arkansas Community Organizations is having a rib tip lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, at 3712 W. 34th Ave., according to a news release. The lunch will include rib tips, potato salad, baked beans, slice of pound cake, a soda or bottle of water. The cost of the lunch is $10 and the public is invited to participate. Details:(870) 536-6300.

Beginning Saturday, April 17 St. John AME hosts virtual Women’s Day events

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will present Women’s Day events virtually. At 10 a.m. April 17, a health and wellness webinar will feature Bessie Lancelin, co-interim CEO/president at Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare Inc. At 11 a.m. April 18, the featured speaker will be the Rev. Lanette R. Frazier, pastor of St. Peter AME Church at McGehee and Soldier’s Chapel AME Church at Hamburg. The service can be seen at www.stjohnamepinebluff.org or https://www.face-book.com/St.JohnPineBluff/ or Zoom with ID# 4322086226 and password: 1117 or audio at 1 (312) 626-6799 (access code: 4322086226# then when prompted enter 1117#).