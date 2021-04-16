Fundraiser to continue for PB women's shelter

CASA Women's Shelter at Pine Bluff is still hosting the Great Escape Auction, a monthly fundraiser that helps domestic violence victims escape their abusive partners.

"We met our goal in March and raised $2,000 from the auction," Karen Palmer, CASA's executive director, said in a news release at Stuff in the Bluff.com.

In addition, many donations were received and new customers visited The Purple Purse, a nonprofit repurposed goods store that is part of CASA Women's Shelter.

Each month the women's shelter receives donated items to place on auction to help fund their "Great Escape Team." The team helps victims flee domestic violence and start over freely and independently without fear of abuse. By bidding on items in the auction, participants become part of their "Great Escape Team," according to the release.

Donated items may include new or gently used designer handbags and shoes, household decor, tools, gift certificates and other products.

"We have some really great items this month, so I expect our audience to grow and have many new bidders this month. Every time you buy or donate something, you are helping a victim escape violence," Palmer said.

Items are currently being collected for the May auction.

"If you have an item just let us know and we can come pick it up, or you can drop it off at the shelter any time," she said.

When making donations, people should tell staff at the women's shelter that the items are specifically for the auction. People who are interested in donating items for future auctions, should contact Karen Palmer or Peggy Tillman at the shelter.

Details: CASA Women's Shelter at (870) 535-2955, casawspb@gmail.com, https://www.casawomensshelter.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/ThePurplePurse15/