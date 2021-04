FYI: 'The Waverly Gallery' opens tonight at APT

Today

Virtual Architecture Tour -- 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Art by the Glass -- Pattern and Texture Collages with Leah Grant, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In The Atrium -- Mike Sumler Project, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at waltonartscenter.org.

"Singin' in the Rain" -- Recorded live during its summer run onstage in El Dorado, 7:30 p.m. April 16-17, 2:30 p.m. April 18, South Arkansas Arts Center online. $5-$20. 870-862-5474 or saac-arts.org.

"The Waverly Gallery" -- 8 p.m. April 16-17; 2 p.m. April 18; again April 22-25, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Saturday

Shiloh Saturday -- Fayetteville's Wilson Springs Preserve, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum via Facebook and YouTube. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Explore & Create -- Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near "Maman," Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Auditions -- For "Passion Project" presented by Pilot Arts, 1:30-4 p.m., Fayette Junction Warehouse, 1208 W. Cato Springs Road in Fayetteville. Email hello@pilotarts.com for submission details.

"The Comedy of Errors" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theatre, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via livestream. Free. faylib.org.

Fiction Addiction Book Club -- "Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. www.springdalelibrary.org.

"A Walk Through Time: A Guided Walking Tour" -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Included with museum admission, $7 adults, $2 ages 6-15. fortsmithmuseum.org or 783-7841.

"A Natural State of Mind" -- With Broadway co-stars Eryn LeCroy and John Riddle, 2 & 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $19-$25. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com