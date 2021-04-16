Sections
'Godzilla vs. Kong' hit since pandemic started

by NEW YORK DAILY NEWS (TNS) | Today at 1:42 a.m.
Godzilla and King Kong fight it out in "Godzilla vs. Kong," which set a record for box office receipts during the pandemic with more than $60 million.

The pandemic isn't over, but movie audiences packed into theaters to make "Godzilla vs. Kong" the biggest box office smash since covid-19 shut down movie houses a year ago.

The monster flick, which is also streaming on HBO Max, has hauled in more than $60 million, CNBC reports. That's more than $1.5 million above what sci-fi thriller "Tenet" brought in last year. Warner Bros., which is responsible for both pictures, also produced the fourth and fifth top earning films of the pandemic era.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" started its record run with a March 31 opening weekend that brought in $32.3 million. That, too, was the largest since the lockdown began. More than 3,000 screens across North America showed the giant reptile from Japan butting heads with the fabled gorilla from Skull Island.

Tickets sales for "Godzilla vs. Kong" were bolstered by last weekend's strong receipts, which produced $13.4 million, according to Variety.

