Happy birthday (Apr. 16): A lifelong learner, you've amassed an impressive body of knowledge. Yet, in many ways, you've barely scratched the surface. This year enlightens you further on two subjects dear to your heart and applicable to daily life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're inclined to be of continual service to your family, colleagues and community. It's obvious they need you, but the real reason you devote yourself so is because it feels good to give. Don't forget to serve yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Just as a thrilling life relies on an imaginative vision of what could be, exciting love depends on extraordinary aims for the relationship. To guarantee a dull romance, make boring romantic goals (or none at all).

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Treasures at the back of your mind now need to come forward. Get the ideas on paper. The phrases keep you pointed in a particular direction. Put them where you look often — in your wallet, on your bathroom mirror, in your phone.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You can't quite put your finger on what it is, but you sense you're getting something positive from being around certain people. You're so much more powerful standing with them than standing alone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Let the world argue endlessly about the sorry state of things. You know the truth: It is what you make of it. Your intense focus on the positive can turn almost anything into your ideal scenario.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You've seen it play out on the road; an overabundance of caution can impede the flow of traffic. Things work much better at the intersection of trust and readiness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The nature of a knee-jerk reaction is that it can't be helped. The doctor's reflex hammer comes down, and the foot kicks on its own. Don't worry, you quickly resume control and do what you must.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Mutual fascinations will be featured. Pursuing these relationships is so worthwhile. If there aren't external reasons to connect, invent some. Doing a project together is one of the best ways to get to know someone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): This disciplined day creates its own weather system. Well-being is forecast, with highs closer to happiness and consolation-prize lows. All in all, this is fair weather compared to undisciplined days.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): "Revenge" is such a strong word for what you have in mind, but there's a need to set things back in balance. Devote yourself to setting things straight, most likely via the method of following your own success plan.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): People do unexpected things to meet love, worth and identity needs. You may be puzzled by their actions, but you can relate to the need, which helps you understand each other and work together.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You get out of relationships what you put into them. You make the effort, and the others meet you halfway, though maybe not immediately. It's OK because you're willing to take more initiative in the early stages.

IT HAPPENS TWICE A YEAR

By and large, there’s plenty of goodwill between the astronomical body at the center of our solar system and the astronomical body on its far-flung edges. Though, it is also true that twice a year there is strife between the sun and Pluto. These cosmic conflicts let off emotional steam and lend perspective we can ride out for the rest of the year.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: It’s good when the one you want sees you being wanted by others. It calibrates the relationship.

TAURUS: Maybe you'd prefer not to take on a parental tone with the one you love, but it's inevitable.

GEMINI: Giving the relationship thought without overthinking it; that's the tricky line to walk now.

CANCER: Keep in mind that to some degree everyone hears what they want to hear, even you.

LEO: You drive yourself so hard to feel worthy of the love you were already worth of when you were doing nothing.

VIRGO: You don't measure your success in love by the number of texts you get, though these signals of interest and attention will be part of the data considered.

LIBRA: Every great love story features obstacles to the union. So, don't fear the blocks; just find a way through them.

SCORPIO: People whose relationship you admire will have worthy advice. Don't take advice from anyone who's not in an enviable situation.

SAGITTARIUS: Nothing creates momentum like mutual benefits.

CAPRICORN: Friendship is always the basis for love. That's one way you can tell the genuine article from the imposters.

AQUARIUS: The mood lift that helps the love situation comes after you get good sleep and relaxation. Relax and let someone else look after you for a little while.

PISCES: One person cannot provide everything another person needs from the outside world.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Pack the car and turn up the tunes, Cancer and Aries are going places together. It’s pretty important that they decide early on who is going to be in the driver’s seat. Aries wants the job most of the time, but it works out because Cancer has this way of leading without actually laying hands on the wheel. The mutually respectful and often playful way they relate makes for an enjoyable ride.