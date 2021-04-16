Storm hampers search after capsizing

PORT FOURCHON, La. -- Families anxiously awaited news of the 12 people missing from a capsized oil industry vessel Thursday while stormy weather delayed divers from searching for survivors.

Rescuers don't know whether any of the missing might be caught inside the lift boat that flipped over Tuesday in hurricane-force winds and high seas about 8 miles off the coast of Louisiana, Coast Guard spokesmen said.

"There is the potential they are still there, but we don't know," Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally said early Thursday. "We're still searching for 12 people because there are 12 still missing."

Coast Guard members in a boat made their way to within a few yards of the capsized vessel and tried throwing a hammer at the hull in an attempt to make contact with potential survivors, the agency said in an update Thursday afternoon.

Six people from the Seacor Power were rescued alive and one body was recovered from the water Wednesday as searchers scanned an area roughly the size of Hawaii, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard said it had been classified as a "major marine casualty" with the National Transportation Safety Board joining the investigation.

Image shows shot boy's hands empty

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old Chicago boy appears to have dropped a handgun and begun raising his hands less than a second before a police officer shot and killed him last month, footage released Thursday shows.

A still frame taken from officer Eric Stillman's jumpy nighttime body camera footage shows that Adam Toledo wasn't holding anything and had his hands at least partially up when Stillman shot him in the chest around 3 a.m. on March 29. Police, who were responding to reports of gunfire say the teen had a handgun on him before the shooting. And Stillman's footage shows him shining a light on a handgun on the ground near the boy after he shot him.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who along with the police superintendent called on the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to release the video, urged the public to remain peaceful and reserve judgment until the police accountability board can complete its investigation.

In addition to posting Stillman's body-camera footage, the review board released footage from other body cameras, four third-party videos, two audio recordings of 911 calls, and six audio recordings from ShotSpotter, the technology that alerted police to gunshots in that area of Little Village.

Gunman at Texas airport killed by police

SAN ANTONIO -- A handgun-wielding man who opened fire outside the San Antonio airport was fatally shot by police Thursday, hours after he'd shot at vehicles from a highway overpass in the northern part of the Texas city, officials said.

The city's airport was placed on lockdown after police got a call around 2:30 p.m. about a car driving the wrong way on a road at the airport, Police Chief William McManus said at a news conference. An officer stopped the car at Terminal B and the man jumped out and began shooting, he said.

Police returned fire, hitting the man, McManus said. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No one else was hit by gunfire.

McManus said the shooter, who was not identified, was a man in his 40s who police have interacted with before. The man has a history of mental illness, McManus said.

The shooter is believed to be the same person who earlier in the day opened fire from a busy overpass in northern San Antonio, McManus said.

FBI special agent Chris Combs said there is no reason to think the shooting was terrorism and that the investigation is being handled locally.

Death sentence reversed after 45 years

HOUSTON -- An appeals court has overturned the sentence of Texas' longest-serving death-row inmate, whose attorneys say has languished in prison for more than 45 years because he's too mentally ill to be executed.

Raymond Riles' "death sentence can no longer stand" because the 70-year-old inmate's history of mental illness was not properly considered by jurors, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday.

The decision means Riles' case will be sent back to a Houston courtroom for resentencing.

He was sent to death row in 1976 for fatally shooting John Thomas Henry in 1974 at a Houston car lot after a disagreement over a vehicle. A co-defendant, Herbert Washington, also was sentenced to death, but his sentence was overturned, and he later pleaded guilty to two related charges and was sentenced to 50 and 25 years in prison.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg did not challenge the effort to overturn the death sentence.

Ogg's office declined to comment on whether prosecutors again will pursue a death sentence in Riles' case.

Jim Marcus, one of Riles' attorneys, said he thinks Riles most likely will be resentenced to life in prison.

"This would be a very difficult case for Harris County to pursue further because Mr. Riles is so mentally ill, that it's unlikely he would be found competent to stand trial," he said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot talks with Raul Raymundo, of The Resurrection Project, after discussing the videos of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer, during a news conference at City Hall, Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Chicago. Lightfoot urged the public to remain peaceful and reserve judgement until an independent board can complete its investigation into the police shooting of Toledo last month. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

