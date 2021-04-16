“It’s a new season, it’s a new day. A fresh anointing is flowing my way. It’s a season of power and prosperity. It’s a new season coming to me.” These are the lyrics from a song entitled “New Season” by Gospel artist Israel & New Breed.

Winter is gone. Spring is here. It’s a new season. We are moving from winter to spring with the mindset that a better season has arrived. It’s time to celebrate our new season and the fact that God is doing a new thing in our lives. Let’s praise the Lord together!

“Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity! It is like the precious ointment upon the head, that ran down upon the beard, even Aaron’s beard: that went down to the skirts of his garments; As the dew of Hermon, and as the dew that descended upon the mountains of Zion: for there the Lord commanded the blessing, even life for evermore.” — Psalms 133: 1-3.

The spirit of unity is an important facet of life. The word of God reminds us that it is both good and pleasant. In the midst of the corona-virus pandemic, we have been urged to remain socially distant. But we can still unite through the wisdom and direction of the Holy Spirit. We can unite with one another through prayer, phone calls or video chats.

“On a hill far away stood an old rugged cross

The emblem of suffering and shame

And I love that old cross where the dearest and best

For a world of lost sinners was slain

So I’ll cherish the old rugged cross (rugged cross)

Till my trophies at last I lay down

I will cling to the old rugged cross

And exchange it some day for a crown.” These familiar lyrics from the song entitled “Old Rugged Cross” are most fitting during this season in which we recently celebrated Easter.

If you are comfortable with the idea, we would love for you to join us for worship on Sundays at Unity Christian Fellowship Church, 2712 S. Bay St. We are an interdenominational church and you are encouraged and welcomed to visit, worship or become a member. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. Classes are available for adults and youth. Worship service begins at 10 a.m.

Come out and experience joy, strength and peace through the Word of God. Gain natural and spiritual clarity, receive encouragement and pertinent teaching where you need it most. We are ready and waiting to receive you and your entire family. We look forward to seeing you.

Also, Tuesdays at 6 p.m. family night begins with Bible Study. The church offers a study of the word of God for the whole family to gain strength, clarity and encouragement to face life’s challenges. You will each be reminded of God’s promises of blessings and abundance.

Unity Christian Fellowship Church also invites you to attend the Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

You will learn about the following: grants, small business loans, feasibility of your business idea, knowing your business market and much more. You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes.

We are practicing social distancing and have hand sanitizer wipes available. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask. The church is following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information, call (870) 329-1182 or send an email to unitychristianfellowship@ live.com.

-

Anthony Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

Editor’s note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles to shope@adgnewsroom. com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.