It's smart to vaccinate

Do I miss Trump? Yeah, like I'd miss a migraine.

And Mr. Robert Bemis should thank his mother, who probably had enough brain cells to determine it was a good idea to get him vaccinated to prevent him from getting illnesses like polio, mumps, and measles. Maybe she'd urge him to get a flu vaccine each year, too. Even Trump and Melania got a covid vaccine, but chose to do it secretly rather than helping promote the national vaccination effort.

So much for Trump's much-professed love of country or caring about his fellow man. Sounds like Bemis and Trump would be great buddies.

JOYCE WILLIAMS

North Little Rock

A national disgrace

The situation at our southern border is a national disgrace. I don't care if you are a Republican or a Democrat, this is a crisis that cries out for a bipartisan solution. When children as young as 3 and 5 are being dumped in the desert to fend for themselves, you can't have a president who is too befuddled to care. What we have there is little better than a dog pound. What are we supposed to do, go down there and pick out a Latino kid to take home to wash our clothes or mow our grass? Give me a break!

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Fact, theory, fiction

Take a look at some common definitions. Fact: a thing that is indisputably the case; theory: a supposition or a system of ideas intended to explain something, especially one based on general principles independent of the thing to be explained; fiction: a belief or statement that is false, but that is often held to be true because it is expedient to do so.

The fact is, according to proven science, not theory, there are only two sexes, male and female. A theory, which is supposition, is currently accepted as fact that there is more than male and female. The fact of the matter is that the theory is fiction because it is expedient to do so to be politically correct and has nothing to do at all with truth. We have the ability to cause ourselves to think whatever we want to think as being the truth, but just because you have this idea doesn't mean it is real.

We are becoming a nation that accepts theory and fiction as fact because we are unable to accept the truth.

ROBERT RHOADS

North Little Rock

Doubting their sanity

Sure, I miss Trump--more every time I fill my gas tank. Events of every passing day of the Biden administration increase my doubt in the sanity of anyone who voted for him.

DALE WYNKOOP

Conway