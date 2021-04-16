Listen Here!: 'Writer's Writer' Tells Everyman Stories On Debut Album

"Call It Even"

Scott Sean White

For a songwriter who can produce such magical, poignant, and moving songs, it's probably no coincidence that Scott Sean White now makes his home in a place called Poetry, Texas. Like Guy Clark and Lori McKenna, White is a writer's writer.

On April 23, White will release his debut full-length album "Call It Even;" an unadulterated 11-song collection of tunes in which White soulfully invests himself with each new song, delivering them in his life-worn, warm and vibrant vocals that compel listeners to feel exactly what he's feeling. Even though White tells his own stories of heartbreak and hope in his emotionally riveting songs, he's telling everyone else's stories, too, and in every one of his songs, there's a glimpse at the ways that everybody's lives have sometimes fallen apart and been stitched together again by the silver threads of love.

"There Used to Be Horses Here"

Amy Speace

Proper Records/Wind Bone Records

Looking back on a 12-month span between her son's first birthday and the loss of her father, award-winning singer and songwriter Amy Speace culled 11 new songs directly from her depth of personal experiences -- childhood memories, coming of age in New York City and losing a parent while learning to become one -- to create her new full-length album, "There Used to Be Horses Here," out April 30.

The result is a sum much greater than its parts; a calling card for fans and critics alike to ask themselves whether Speace still fits only into the folksinger box she's long been placed in -- or perhaps, with this new album, she deserves to be seen in a new light.

__

