Walmart gets stake in driverless car firm

Walmart Inc. is among companies that recently invested $750 million in Cruise, a maker of all-electric driverless vehicles with which Walmart has joined in a pilot program.

Walmart is not disclosing the amount of its investment, a spokeswoman said. Cruise did not break out by company how much it received from Walmart and the other, unnamed institutional investors.

The funding round announced Jan. 19 initially raised $2 billion, putting Cruise's value at $30 billion, according to Crunchbase. Microsoft Corp. led that round, along with Cruise's parent company General Motors, Honda and other investors.

The Bentonville-based retailer has been testing Cruise's cars for grocery delivery in Scottsdale, Ariz., since November.

John Furner, chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., said on the company's website Thursday that Walmart's tests with Cruise and other autonomous vehicles have convinced the retailer that "it's no longer a question of if they'll be scaled, but when."

Walmart is testing driverless delivery with other companies, including Waymo, Udelv and Nuro. It's also testing Gatik in Bentonville.

-- Serenah McKay

Darden Restaurants sued over pay policy

A group that seeks higher wages for restaurant workers is suing Olive Garden's parent company, saying its pay policies make workers more likely to endure harassment and discrimination.

One Fair Wage filed the lawsuit Thursday against Orlando, Fla.-based Darden Restaurants. Darden employs more than 167,000 hourly workers at 1,800 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to the Olive Garden chain, it owns Longhorn Steakhouse and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen.

The lawsuit says Darden has a policy of paying its tipped workers subminimum wages as low as $2.13 per hour in the 43 states that allow that practice. Tips are added to those wages to ensure employees make minimum wages; if wages and tips don't equal the state or federal minimum, Darden must make up the difference.

In a statement, Darden said One Fair Wage's dispute is with federal and state wage laws. Darden said its tipped workers earn an average of $20 per hour and it recently raised its minimum wage.

-- The Associated Press

Up 2.62, index ends trade day at 605.26

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 605.26, up 2.62.

"Strong employment and retail sales data released early in the day boosted investor sentiment as equities rallied led by the real estate and information technology sectors," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.