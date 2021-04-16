NLR police scuffle lands man in jail

North Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday morning in the assault of an officer attempting to detain him, according to an arrest report.

Officers stopped a vehicle about 5:15 a.m. after a short pursuit on John F. Kennedy Boulevard and North Hills Boulevard and found passenger Silvio Hernandez, 20, of North Little Rock passed out in the passenger seat, the report said.

The driver's name is not disclosed in the report, and it is unclear whether he was arrested.

When police attempted to detain Hernandez, he resisted, punching one of the officers and spitting in their faces before they were able to get him to the ground, according to the report.

Hernandez kicked a second officer in the chest, the report said.

A search of the vehicle found the anxiety drug alprazolam and a stolen firearm, according to the report.

Hernandez was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail and charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, felony battery, felony possession of alprazolam with purpose, felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Man charged with cruelty to animals

A Jacksonville man was arrested by Pulaski County deputies Wednesday afternoon on an accusation that he was starving several dogs in his care, according to an arrest report.

After receiving word of the situation from a veterinarian at the Humane Society, a deputy went to 5909 W. Republican Road in Jacksonville, where two dogs were determined to be starving and two others malnourished and dehydrated, the report said.

Investigators arrested Brandon Rogers, 21, and took him to the Pulaski County jail. He was no longer on the jail's roster Thursday night.

Rodgers is charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

Traffic stop in LR brings drug charges

Little Rock police arrested two people on drug charges during a traffic stop Wednesday morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by Candice Ponder, 35, of Fayetteville for running a red light while turning south onto Broadway Street in the 600 block and discovered Ponder had a search waiver on file, the report said.

A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Ponder and 41-year-old passenger David Hood, whose city of residence was redacted by police, were taken into custody.

Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Ponder is also charged with driving with fictitious tags and driving without insurance.