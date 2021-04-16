Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task force

• Arnulfo Gomez, 21, of 13860 Arkansas 170 in West Fork was arrested Wednesday in connection with drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining drug premises. Gomez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Arkansas State Police

• Kaitlin Shepherd, 21, of 114 Redwood Court in Huntsville was arrested Thursday in connection with financial identity fraud. Shepherd was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Jaylon Martin, 26, of 761 Morningside Drive in Centerton was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Martin was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• Rigoberto Galicia, 42, of 1304 W. Huntsville Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering and financial identity fraud. Galicia was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.