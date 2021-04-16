Sections
Officers arrest man in slaying

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 3:08 a.m.
Varlon Ray Cummings

A 61-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a homicide near White Hall that the Jefferson County sheriff's office says is still under investigation.

The office said deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Caney Road at about 9:37 p.m. Wednesday and discovered an unresponsive male, identified as Joe Stewart, 40. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner April Davis subsequently pronounced Stewart dead.

Stewart's body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Varlon Ray Cummings, 61, was arrested and booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center at 5:12 a.m. Thursday, in connection with a charge a first-degree murder. Major Gary McClain of the sheriff's office said Cummings was a resident of the home and Stewart was a visitor.

No further details on the investigation were available.

Houses are pictured in the 1300 block of Caney Road on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies say a homicide took place at the location. The victim was identified as Joe Stewart, 40. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)
