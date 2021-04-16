Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning 4-16-21

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH will host two food giveaways. Today at 1 p.m., the church will have its GoFresh Food Distribution in a drive-thru setting at the Pine Bluff Convention. Current customers should present their ID and phone number. On Monday, from 1-4:30 p.m., House of Bread will give away food at the church, 500 S. Main St., in a drive-thru setting. Only one box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Details: House of Bread apostle, Saint Mary Harris at 870-872-2196 or houseofbread0894@sbcglobal.net.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will present its women's day events virtually. At 10 a.m. Saturday, a health and wellness webinar will feature Bessie Lancelin, director of clinical services and co-interim CEO/president at Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare Inc. At 11 a.m. Sunday, the featured speaker will be the Rev. Lanette R. Frazier, pastor of St. Peter AME Church at McGehee and Soldier's Chapel AME Church at Hamburg. The service can be seen at www.stjohnamepinebluff.org or https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/ or Zoom with ID# 4322086226 and password: 1117 or audio at 1-312-626-6799 (access code: 4322086226# then when prompted enter 1117#).

CENTRAL BAPTIST CHURCH, 6107 Dollarway Road, will be the site for volunteers to meet while preparing for the spring cleanup sponsored by the city of Pine Bluff. Volunteers should meet at the church at 8 a.m. May 1 to collect supplies and receive cleanup assignments. Participants should provide their own trash-grabbers and must have their own transportation to the cleanup sites throughout the community. Public health safeguards against covid-19 will be implemented at this event.

CHERRY STREET AME ZION CHURCH, 800 S. Cherry St., gives away food every Monday through Thursday, from 4:15-5:30 p.m. The church serves a grab and go sack meal consisting of an entree, vegetable, bag of chips, cheese stick, juice and milk on a first come, first served basis.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites people to services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. New Community follows health guidelines and practices social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrances of the church. Masks are still required and ushers have them for people who need masks.

NEW ST. HURRICANE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3319 S. Ohio St., invites the community to tune in weekly with the pastor, Derick Easter. Services are 11 a.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Facebook and Youtube Live @ New St. Hurricane Baptist Church.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Items should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.