Police: Little Rock man assaulted with bat, run over

A Little Rock man reported that he was assaulted with a metal baseball bat and run over Thursday evening, police said.

Officers responded to 4501 West 27th St., about a mile east of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, around 7:31 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian accident, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

The 52-year-old man from Little Rock told officers that he was asleep in his vehicle when he woke up to see another man breaking his window, the report states.

The victim told officers that he remembered being hit by a bat before he briefly lost consciousness, police said.

Witnesses told officers that they observed a suspect in the case beating the victim with a metal bat and dragging him into a vehicle.

Officers reported that the victim had a skid mark from a tire on the back right side of his head. The victim was bleeding from his head, nose and left ear, and he appeared to have a dislocated nose, police said.

Officers were unable to locate the man identified as a suspect in the case. The investigation is ongoing.