PREP SOFTBALL: Treat hits two dingers in Farmington win

FARMINGTON -- In her four years suiting up for the Farmington softball team, Shayley Treat has been part of many big moments.

In a clash of unbeaten teams in 4A-1 Conference play, Treat may have saved her biggest for Thursday evening at Lady Cardinal Field.

The senior shortstop went 2-for-4, hitting a grand slam along with a two-run homer to propel Farmington (14-2, 4-0) past Harrison 8-2.

"Shayley's a senior leader on a team that has four starting freshmen," Farmington coach Randy Osnes said. "She's been out there for four years at shortstop and has done an incredible job for us.

"We manufactured a couple of runs, and then all the sudden she comes in there and hits a grand slam and really gets things rolling. Then she comes in a little later and gives us a two-run shot."

The six RBIs from Treat broke open a game that was close early, something Osnes attributed to nerves around the game's importance for both squads.

"You could tell both teams were a little tight in the first couple innings," he said. "There's a lot of implications as far as this game is concerned, and I'm just very proud of the way our kids played."

Harrison threatened in the first inning, taking advantage of an error to get runners on second and third with no outs. A strikeout issued by Carson Griggs and a double-play turned by the Lady Cardinals' defense got Farmington out of the inning unscathed.

Griggs earned the win, pitching a complete game and only allowing two runs on seven hits. She also struck out five Lady Goblin batters.

"In the circle, she (Griggs) had a great game," Osnes said. "She pitched us out of a couple jams. We had three errors in three innings. I'm not going to say that's how we play or what we've done this season, but there again, it was a situation where I think there was a lot of implications and both teams were playing pretty tight to start the game

"(Grace) Boatright stepped up with a double-play behind the dish, and we made some other big plays to back her up."

Farmington opened up the game's scoring with a double from sophomore outfielder Kamryn Uher, bringing Justine Davidson home.

The game would remain a 1-0 Lady Cardinal lead until a five-run fourth inning that included senior Drew Clifford's RBI and Treat's grand slam.

Harrison finally got on the board off a solo shot by Katie Fleming in the fifth inning, bringing the score to 6-1.

Treat and the Lady Cardinals would strike again in the sixth off her two-run shot to left field, giving them a seven-run advantage. Farmington finished with 12 hits.

The Lady Goblins plated another run in the last inning but couldn't muster enough hitting to overcome the Farmington bats.

A potential rematch is something Osnes thinks could reoccur in the postseason.

"I'm sure in the conference tournament if we get the opportunity to see them again, there's going to be a lot of runs scored in that game," he said. "They have some kids that play very well. They put the ball in play and play some really good defense. Just like our bunch does. I think they're a very good team."

For the Lady Cardinals, both Kennedy Griggs and Boatright contributed three hits, along with two from Uher.

Farmington now claims sole possession of first place in the 4A-1 Conference.

The loss was Harrison's first in league play. The Lady Goblins will take the road for a nonconference matchup at Russellville, looking to bounce back today.