Rogers man sentenced to 10 years for Internet stalking

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with an undercover Internet sting.

Dakota Smith, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday to Internet stalking of a child. He was charged as an habitual offender.

Smith was arrested Sept. 1, 2020.

His arrest came from an investigation by a Rogers police officer, who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl on Facebook, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Smith contacted the officer and requested a sexy photograph, according to the affidavit. The officer reiterated the girl's age in responses to Smith. Smith sent at least one sexually explicit message to the officer.

Smith asked the officer to meet at Walmart Supercenter on Walnut Street and to bring $34 with her, according to the affidavit. Police arrested Smith as he was leaving the store.

Smith told police he planned to meet the girl, but any sexual acts would have been consensual, according to the affidavit. Smith said he wanted the girl to bring $34 so he could eat and buy ear buds.

Benton County Circuit Jude Brad Karren sentenced Smith to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. Smith must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 20 years after he is released.

Smith will be required to register as a sex offender and he must enroll and complete a sex offender treatment program.