Sheriff’s office: Staffer fired, arrested

LITTLE ROCK — An employee of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has been fired and arrested following allegations of theft and impersonating a bail bondsman, deputies said.

A complainant told deputies she called the Pulaski County jail to obtain bond information about her cousin and an unidentified woman told her the bond amount would be $5,000 payable via Cash App, according to an incident report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators identified the employee as Shanice Benson, who, told the complainant she was a bail bondsman and the caller needed to pay via Cash App. After receiving the money, Benson texted the complainant she would meet the caller at the Sheriff’s Office, the report states.

Benson never met the caller and didn’t respond to subsequent messages, the complainant told deputies, according to the report.