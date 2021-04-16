Sports briefs

CROSS COUNTRY

Rogers runner named Gatorade Runner of the Year

Mia Loafman of Rogers High was named the Gatorade Arkansas Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. She is the third Lady Mountie to earn this state-wide honor.

Loafman, a sophomore, placed second at the Class 6A state cross country meet last fall in a time of 18 minutes, 39.14 seconds, helping the team to a second-place finish.

She won five of seven meets against in-state competition and placed second in the other two. She finished fifth at the National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships in the High School Division, and she was eighth at the XC Town USA Meet of Champions.

LACROSSE

Ozark Mountain Lacross to hold clinics

The Ozark Mountain Lacross organization will hold a two-day clinic this weekend at the Arkansas Athletes Outreach complex in Rogers.

The clinics are for players in grades 4-12. The Friday clinic will be for players in grades 7-12 and will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the Saturday clinic will be for players in grades 4-8 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Former Princeton star Tom Schreiber will conduct the clinics. Schreiber was a four-time all-American at Princeton and scored more than 200 career points.

To register for the clinic, go to premierlacrosseleague.com/academy.