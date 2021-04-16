Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Harrison 4, Farmington 2

Trey Richardson's seventh-inning sacrifice fly broke a 2-2 tie as Harrison defeated Farmington and took sole possession of first place in the 4A-1 Conference standings.

Cole Keylon led off the seventh with a single and went to third on Dylan Block's double. Richardson entered the game as pinch-hitter and hit a fly ball to left that scored Keylon, then Block took third on the throw and scored on the errant throw to third.

Block also had a solo home run for the Goblins and pitched a scoreless inning to pick up the save after Cy Madden allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and struck out 10. Trey Hill had a solo home run for Farmington.

Huntsville 7, Prairie Grove 0

Amos Mayes threw a three-hitter over 6.2 innings and struck out 11 as Huntsville shut out Prairie Grove in 4A-1 Conference action at Huntsville.

Mayes threw 97 pitches and struck out 11 Tigers while issuing just two walks. Luke Eaton picked up the final out for the Eagles.

Huntsville took control with five runs in the third as two runs scored on a passed ball and two more scored on a Prairie Grove error. Mason Davidson had three of the Eagles' 11 hits and drove in a run, while Tucker Bradley had two hits and scored a run.

Russellville 1, Bentonville 0

Russellville scored the game's only run in the second inning as the Cyclones blanked Bentonville in a nonconference game.

The Tigers (12-7) outhit Russellville by a 7-4 margin, with Peyton Gorman getting two hits. Jacob Klane threw the first three innings for Bentonville and allowed the lone run on three hits, while Zac Sohosky and Hunter James finished the game in relief.

PREP SOFTBALL

FS Southside 2, Rogers High 1

The Lady Mavs knocked Rogers from atop the 6A-West standings by turning a double-play in the seventh inning to seal the win.

Southside (13-10, 5-3) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning, then held on late after Rogers (16-2, 7-1) got back-to-back doubles in the seventh by McKenna Clowers and Kanence Janney to pull within 2-1. But Janney was thrown out at home trying to score on a fly ball by Emma Kate Jackson to end the game.

The Lady Mavs took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Hana Dingman and Meliah Hunter blasted back-to-back doubles with Dingman scoring on Hunter's two-bagger. Courtesy runner Grace Montgomery scored on a Felicity Suggs single for the 2-0 lead.

Hunter earned the complete-game win, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts. Madison Heinle took the loss in the circle, allowing six hits with five strikeouts.

Bentonville 17, Springdale Har-Ber 2

The Lady Tigers moved a half-game into first place in the 6A-West after pounding Har-Ber for 17 hits on Thursday.

Bentonville (20-1, 8-1 6A-West) bashed three home runs in the rout. Kadence Stafford, Ryann Sanders and Trista Peterson all went deep for the Lady Tigers, and Kenzie Derryberry belted a triple to go along with three RBIs. Sara Watson, McKenzie Vaughan, Tallulah Pascucci and Alleyna Rushing all had multiple hits.

Sanders earned the win in the circle in the four-inning win, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts.

Har-Ber's Kylie Lynch belted a pair of solo home runs to account for all the runs for the Lady Wildcats (4-14, 1-7).

Bentonville West 15, Fayetteville 0

Sophomore Olivia Nickson allowed just two hits in a complete-game shutout as West crushed Fayetteville on Thursday.

Nickson struck out five to claim the five-inning win in the circle.

The Lady Wolverines (15-5, 7-2) smacked three home runs including blasts by Ryen Rassi, her ninth of the season, Olivia Thornton and Caroline Wilhelm. Laynee Tapp belted a pair of doubles. Rassi, the Purdue signee, had four RBIs for West.

Rogers Heritage 15, Springdale High 1

In a three-inning run-rule, the Lady War Eagles scored 10 runs in the third inning thanks to a huge day at the plate from Paige Morrall.

Morrall hit two triples and drove in six runs for Heritage (8-11, 3-5 6A-West) and Gracie McGarrah was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Taylor Moseley earned the win, allowing just three hits with three strikeouts.

Lauren Christy, Madeleine Downing and Syd Burkett had all three hits for Springdale (2-19, 0-9).

Bryant 4, FS Northside 2

The Lady Hornets struck for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge Northside in 6A-Central action Thursday.

The Lady Grizzlies (12-7, 3-4 6A-Central) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning and held that margin until the sixth when Bryant took control.

In the first, Northside got a lead-off single from Cailin Massey and scored on a single by Chloe Ray. Danessa Teague, who was hit by a pitch, also scored in the first on a sacrifice fly by Hannah Entrekin.

Massey took the loss in the circle, allowing five hits over six innings with three strikeouts.

Booneville 4, Waldron 0

Lexi Franklin struck out 14 in a complete-game shutout as the Lady Bearcats clinched the 3A-4 Conference title on Thursday.

Layla Byrum had a pair of doubles and drove in a run for Booneville (19-2, 9-0). Sara Ulmer was 2-for-2 with a double.

PREP TRACK

West Relays

Thursday in Centerton

GIRLS

Team Scores 1. Bentonville 186; 2. Fayetteville 144; 3. Rogers 136.5; 4. Bentonville West 95; 5. Springdale Har-Ber 73; 6. Rogers Heritage 27; 7. Springdale 25.5; 8. Ozark Catholic 7.

100 1. Kinleigh Hall, Har-Ber, 12.70; 2. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 12.75; 3. Sophia Burtis, Bentonville, 13.01; 4. Kennedy Dykes, Har-Ber, 13.08; 5. Naa Engmann, Rogers, 13.09.

200 1. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 26.01; 2. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 26.40; 3. Rylie Hancock, Fayetteville, 26.78; 4. Megan Hastings, Fayetteville, 27.12; 5. Naa Engmann, Rogers, 27.35.

400 1. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 57.95; 2. Lauren Hill, Fayetteville, 1:01.11; 3. Savannah Carrigan, Bentonville West, 1:01.23; 4. Aayushi Gandhi, Bentonville West, 1:01.98; 5. Caroline Spendio, Bentonville West, 1:02.51.

800 1. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 2:20.70; 2. Janet Fu, Fayetteville, 2:21.15; 3. Hailey Day, Rogers, 2:22.47; 4. Marilyn Sanabria, Bentonville West, 2:29.20; 5. Kendall Lindsey, Bentonville West, 2:30.15.

1,600 1. Hailey Day, Rogers, 5:19.25; 2. Esperanza Trejo, Springdale, 5:19.73; 3. Chelsea Jorgensen, Bentonville, 5:30.78; 4. Kateri Smith, Fayetteville, 5:34.97; 5. Devyn O'Daniel, Bentonville, 5:37.44.

3,200 1. Emily Robinson, Bentonville, 10:49.87; 2. Ali Nachtigal, Rogers, 11:07.61; 3. Mia Loafman, Rogers, 11:23.93; 4. Abby Elcan, Har-Ber, 11:25.40; 5. McKenna Terrell, Bentonville West, 11:37.30.

100 Hurdles 1. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 15.58; 2. Cassidy Bennet, Rogers, 15.83; 3. Sterling Thomas, Bentonville, 15.85; 4. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 16.08; 5. Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville, 16.42.

300 Hurdles 1. Bessie Swoboda, Bentonville West, 47.58; 2. Sterling Thomas, Bentonville, 47.85; 3. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 48.72; 4. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 49.85; 5. Rachael Keese, Rogers Heritage, 49.91.

4x100 Relay 1. Bentonville, 50.07; 2. Fayetteville, 51.28; 3. Rogers, 52.53; 4. Bentonville West, 53.62; 5. Springdale, 53.89.

4x200 Relay 1. Har-Ber, 1:47.15; 2. Fayetteville, 1:47.19; 3. Rogers, 1:51.02; 4. Bentonville, 1:51.08; 5. Bentonville West, 1:51.83.

4x400 Relay 1. Bentonville, 4:04.40; 2. Fayetteville, 4:07.44; 3. Bentonville West, 4:10.89; 4. Rogers, 4:14.68; 5. Rogers Heritage, 4:16.24.

4x800 Relay 1. Rogers, 10:05.88; 2. Har-Ber, 10:15.80; 3. Bentonville, 10:29.90; 4. Fayetteville, 10:51.26; 5. Rogers Heritage, 11:35.71.

Discus 1. Kelsey Ross, Bentonville, 134-2; 2. Emerson Carter, Bentonville, 117-7; 3. Haleigh Groulx, Rogers Heritage, 102-1; 4. Sarah McBride, Rogers, 100-5; 5. Winifred Smith; Bentonville, 97-1.

High Jump 1. Sydney Billington, Bentonville, 5-4; 2. Rachel Wilson, Bentonville West, 5-2; 3. Ryley Martin, Rogers, 5-0; 4. Sterling Thomas, Bentonville, 5-0; 5. Sidney Esterer, Bentonville, 4-10.

Long Jump 1. Cassidy Bennet, Rogers, 17-4.5; 2. Rebecca Jane Brennan, Fayetteville, 17-1.5; 3. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 16-10; 4. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 16-8.5; 5. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 16-5.

Pole Vault 1. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 11-6; 2. Isabel Garton, Fayetteville, 11-0; 3. (tie) Bailey Barnes, Springdale, and Kylie Coleman, Bentonville West, 10-6; 5. Ashtyn Richman, Bentonville West, 10-0.

Shot Put 1. Kelsey Ross, Bentonville, 39-7; 2. Emerson Carter, Bentonville, 37-9; 3. Olivia Nickson, Bentonville West, 37-1; 4. Mona Keita, Bentonville West, 36-4; 5. Emily McDaniel, Har-Ber, 33-9.

Triple Jump 1. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 35-9; 2. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 35-2.5; 3. Kinleigh Hall; Har-Ber, 35-2.5; 4. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 35-0; 5. Mary Kate Burgess, Bentonville, 34-8.

BOYS

Team Scores 1. Bentonville West 175; 2. Fayetteville 131; 3. Springdale Har-Ber 127.5; 4. Rogers 96; 5. Bentonville 72; 6. Springdale 35; 7. Rogers Heritage 23.5; 8. Acorn 17; 9. Ozark Catholic 6.

100 1. Joshua Workman, Rogers, 10.86; 2. Carson Tucker, Bentonville, 11.07; 3. Nick Bell, Bentonville West, 11.18; 4. Tyrone Luckett, Bentonville West, 11.21; 5. Welly Faddis, Bentonville West, 11.23.

200 1. Joshua Workman, Rogers, 22.64; 2. Nick Bell, Bentonville West, 22.87; 3. Trysten Richey, Acorn, 23.12; 4. Welly Faddis, Bentonville West, 23.13; 5. AJ Moss, Bentonville West, 23.25.

400 1. Gavin Pitts, Rogers, 50.78; 2. Matthew Ball, Har-Ber, 52.67; 3. Thomas Hodges, Bentonville, 52.77; 4. Sam Brogi, Fayetteville, 53.51; 5. Eric Cordero Barroso, Har-Ber, 53.93.

800 1. Anthonie Alvarez, Har-Ber, 1:56.72; 2. Jadon Pruitt, Rogers, 1:58.80; 3. Jackson Stobaugh, Fayetteville, 1:59.56; 4. Johnny Cordero, Har-Ber, 2:00.85; 5. Dawson Welch, Har-Ber, 2:01.29.

1,600 1. Hudson Betts, Fayetteville, 4:25.35; 2. Johnny Cordero, Har-Ber, 4:26.37; 3. Keegan Terrell, Bentonville West, 4:27.52; 4. Sam Boyer, Rogers Heritage, 4:29.88; 5. Collin Matthews, Rogers, 4:30.99.

3,200 1. Reuben Reina, Har-Ber, 9:09.58; 2. Justice Neufeld, Acorn, 9:48.29; 3. Luke Bledsoe, Har-Ber, 10:05.38; 4. James Eslick, Har-Ber, 10:07.71; 5. Joshua Zuniga, Rogers, 10:17.61.

110 Hurdles 1. AJ Moss, Bentonville West, 15.29; 2. Caleb McAdams, Har-Ber, 16.41; 3. Kody Clark, Fayetteville, 16.48; 4. Mason Merryman, Fayetteville, 17.23; 5. Ethan Grigg, Bentonville West, 17.61.

300 Hurdles 1. Tyrone Luckett, Bentonville West, 39.56; 2. Alex Hurl, Bentonville, 42.45; 3. Caleb McAdams, Har-Ber, 42.83; 4. Jhosse Orellana, Springdale, 42.97; 5. ZaMarion Manuel, Springdale, 43.02.

4x100 Relay 1. Bentonville West, 42.95; 2. Springdale, 44.11; 3. Rogers, 44.61; 4. Fayetteville, 44.70; 5. Har-Ber, 45.18.

4x200 Relay 1. Springdale, 1:33.15; 2. Fayetteville, 1:33.76; 3. Rogers, 1:36.56; 4. Har-Ber, 1:37.81; 5. Rogers Heritage, 1:40.18

4x400 Relay 1. Rogers, 3:27.27; 2. Har-Ber, 3:28.02; 3. Fayetteville, 3:41.52; 4. Bentonville West, 3:43.87; 5. Rogers Heritage, 4:01.51.

4x800 Relay 1. Rogers, 10:05.88; 2. Har-Ber, 10:15.80; 3. Bentonville, 10:29.90; 4. Fayetteville, 10:51.26; 5. Rogers Heritage, 11:35.71.

Discus 1. Cedric Pearson, Bentonville West, 179-7; 2. Ty Verble, Bentonville West, 151-0; 3. Brock Benson, Har-Ber, 148-3; 4. Johnny Maciel, Bentonville West, 141-9; 5. Jackson Moore, Fayetteville, 138-9.

High Jump 1. Sam Hurley, Fayetteville, 6-2; 2. (tie) Tucker Anderson, Bentonville West, and Max Winters, Bentonville West, 6-0; 4. Cooper Williams, Fayetteville, 6-0; 5. Riley Buccino, Bentonville West, 6-0.

Long Jump 1. Sam Hurley, Fayetteville, 22-6.75; 2. Link Lindsey, Fayetteville, 21-11; 3. Welly Faddis, Bentonville West, 21-0.5; 4. CJ Brown, Bentonville, 20-10.75; 5. Nicholas Quinn, Rogers, 20-9.

Pole Vault 1. Brock McRae, Bentonville, 13-8; 2. Will Furlow, Fayetteville, 13-4; 3. Emilio Arrieta, Bentonville West, 13-0; 4. Connor Vogt, Bentonville, 12-0; 5. Edwin Carreon, Springdale, 12-0

Shot Put 1. Cedric Pearson, Bentonville West, 56-3; 2. Trenton, Davis, Bentonville West, 49-1; 3. Jacardon Hardemon, Bentonville West, 49-0; 4. Ty Verble, Bentonville West, 47-1; 5. Christopher Galdamez, Rogers, 45-6.

Triple Jump 1. Rivers Wiseman; Bentonville, 42-8; 2. Tyrique Scott, Fayetteville, 41-7; 3. Mabry Verser, Rogers, 40-1; 4. Jamarcus Alvis, Har-Ber, 39-10; 5. Max Winters, Bentonville West, 39-0.