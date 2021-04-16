Springdale institute plans for in-person graduation

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Technical Institute plans to have commencement after being unable to do so last year because of the covid-19 pandemic.

"We're super excited," said Robin Eason, vice president of instruction.

Eason shared initial plans Thursday at the board's monthly meeting.

Commencement will include three ceremonies June 17 at the Pat Walker Auditorium at Springdale High School to encourage social distancing, Eason said.

"We're going to do it as safely as we possibly can," she said.

About 52 allied health students will graduate at 2 p.m., she said. Some 48 adult education, electronics, information systems, ammonia refrigeration and industrial maintenance students will graduate at 5 p.m., and 58 medium and heavy truck, automotive and welding students will graduate at 7 p.m., she said.

The institute will have as many as 160 graduates this year, Eason said. Graduates from 2019-20 will be invited to participate in the ceremony, she said.

Plans will progress unless increases in covid-19 infections cause facility closings, she said.

The institute is a state-supported school offering several programs for high school students and adults, including industrial maintenance, diesel technology, nursing and information technology.

President Jim Rollins told the board he's negotiating a contract with an unnamed consultant to help raise $10 million to build a medical building. He said they're discussing a price of about $20,000.

Rollins would like to proceed with hiring the consultant soon, but wants to be specific about their role in the fundraising process prior to formalizing anything.

"I want to be very clear on the deliverables that we can expect with that position," he said.

Derek Gibson, board chairman, said engaging industry partners to help pay for the building is key.

"I think that a very critical discussion is one with the medical community and trying to engage these hospitals and folks that we would be feeding a workforce to," he said.

The proposed 50,000-square-foot building would be the space for all health care classes and allow the institute to expand its offerings, according to administrators. Health care students share space with other programs in the nursing and main buildings.

Rollins said he anticipates feedback from the state soon about his request for $2.5 million for the building. He said he intentionally didn't ask the state for the building's full cost.

"I don't know that it's the state's responsibility to fully fund a program," he said.

The institute is state-funded but also receives money through donations, tuition and fees, said Mike Hamley, vice president of finance and operations.

Tom Freking, institute business and workforce development representative, said progress is being made to identify potential board members for the Northwest Technical Institute Education Foundation.

The foundation, established as a nonprofit group in February, allows the school to collect donations for the medical building, scholarships, equipment donations and other needs, said Melissa Greenslade, student service director.

Prospective board members include former state legislator Dan Douglas, a proponent of the school; Angela Grayson, entrepreneur and former general counsel for Walmart; Joe Rollins, Northwest Arkansas Council's director of workforce development; Keith Underhill, Springdale First Assembly pastor; and Mike Wright, manager for ammonia training with Tyson Foods, Freking said.

"That's a pretty sound and powerful group of folks," said Anthony Doss, board secretary.

As many as 15 people may be invited to participate in the board, Freking said.