Hogs, Aggies rained out, schedule Saturday doubleheader

FAYETTEVILLE — For the second consecutive week, a rainout will force Arkansas into 18 innings of Saturday baseball.

The No. 1 Razorbacks and Aggies are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium. The second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately one hour after the conclusion of the first game.

The series opener was postponed Friday due to poor field conditions caused by rain that fell throughout the day in Fayetteville. The start time was delayed by one hour Friday afternoon, then postponed at around 7 p.m.

Arkansas (28-5, 9-3 SEC) played a doubleheader at Ole Miss last Saturday. The Razorbacks won the first game 7-3, but lost in the second game 13-6. It was the team’s first doubleheader of the season.

Texas A&M (20-15, 3-9) played a pair of doubleheaders against nonconference teams earlier this season. The Aggies were swept by Xavier at home on Feb. 20 with losses of 10-6 and 2-0. Texas A&M swept a home doubleheader from Samford on March 13 by scores of 21-4 and 5-2.

Both teams should be rested for Saturday’s games. The Aggies have not played since an 8-4 victory at Texas State on Tuesday.

Arkansas was the only SEC team to play two midweek games this week, but was able to rest several starters for most of at least one game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Razorbacks defeated UAPB by scores of 12-4 in nine innings Tuesday and 26-1 in seven innings due to run rule Wednesday.

“I think (the rest) helps, especially with certain guys,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday. “Some positions are more demanding than others. Some guys just need to have a day so they can sit and watch, and slow the game down a little bit.

“I think it’s good to take a day off here and there, especially in the middle of the season. The big part of the season is coming up and we need some guys to be fresh going down the stretch.”

Arkansas is scheduled to start left hander Patrick Wicklander (1-1, 2.76 ERA) against Texas A&M left hander Dustin Saenz (5-3, 3.19) in the first game of the series. The Razorbacks are scheduled to start right hander Peyton Pallette (1-2, 4.83) against Aggies right hander Bryce Miller (2-1, 3.58) in the second game.

Due to the change in how tickets were sold this year, there will be a change from past seasons in how to gain access to Saturday’s doubleheader. Only tickets to Friday’s scheduled game will be permitted for Game 1 of the doubleheader. The stadium will be cleared after the first game and tickets to Saturday’s game will be required to gain access to the second game of the doubleheader.

The doubleheader will be played at the same time as Arkansas’ spring football game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.