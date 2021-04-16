Thanks, congressman

Editor, The Commercial:

I am writing to salute Congressman Westerman for his leadership on the Energy Act of 2020. At a time of bitter partisanship and political posturing, Congressman Westerman's commitment to effective, commonsense climate solutions is a breath of fresh air.

The Energy Act of 2020 will help update and modernize our nation's energy policies by investing in a range of clean energy technologies and initiatives, from renewable energy and energy storage to carbon capture and storage to grid modernization, energy efficiency, and much more. Taken as a whole, these efforts will help make American energy cleaner, more competitive, and more affordable.

Particularly as a young voter with decades of life ahead, I care deeply about the climate challenge and am grateful to Congressman Westerman for being a clean energy champion. I look forward to seeing him continue to lead on market-based climate solutions that safeguard our environment while also strengthening the economy.

Sonia Helen Pascale

Pine Bluff