Thrill-seeking Swanson lifts Braves past Marlins

ATLANTA -- Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves were in danger of being swept in a four-game series by the Marlins, something that had never occurred.

Didn't happen this time, either.

Swanson's RBI single with the bases loaded capped Atlanta's two-run rally in the ninth inning and the Braves beat Miami 7-6 Thursday to snap a four-game losing streak.

"Pressure situations are something I love," Swanson said. "I love to have that pressure and the game hanging in the balance. It's such a thrill."

The Braves recovered after blowing a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth. Garrett Cooper singled to put Miami ahead.

Dylan Floro (0-1) couldn't hold the 6-5 lead in the bottom half. Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuna Jr. singled and Freddie Freeman walked to load the bases with no outs.

Floro struck out Travis d'Arnaud before walking Ozzie Albies to force in the tying run. Swanson's single to left field set off the on-field celebration.

It was Swanson's fifth career game-ending RBI.

"I don't know that I want anybody in that situation other than Dansby," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. "He's amazing in that arena. He loves it when the pressure is on him."

Pablo Sandoval connected for his third pinch-hit home run this season, a three-run drive in the seventh that gave Atlanta a 5-3 lead.

Acuna hit a two-run home run, his seventh, for Atlanta's only runs off Trevor Rogers, who pitched five innings and allowed three hits.

PADRES 8, PIRATES 3 Manny Machado hit his third home run of the season and drove in three runs, Eric Hosmer added two hits and two RBI and San Diego jumped on Pittsburgh early. Machado took Mitch Keller (1-2) deep with a two-run shot down the left-field line during San Diego's four-run first. Hosmer added a two-run single in the second as the Padres earned a split of the four-game series.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, NATIONALS 6 Andrew Young delivered a grand slam for his first hit of the season to cap Arizona's 10-run outburst in just two innings against Washington starter Patrick Corbin. An announced crowd of 6,666 booed as Washington dropped to 3-7. The Nationals have yet to win consecutive games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 4, WHITE SOX 2 Jose Ramirez connected for a go-ahead, two-run home run off Lance Lynn in the sixth inning and Cleveland bounced back from being no-hit, beating Chicago. Aaron Civale (3-0) allowed only a run -- in the first -- and five hits through six innings in his third consecutive strong start. Nick Wittgren and James Karinchak followed with a scoreless inning each. Emmanuel Clase allowed an unearned run in the ninth, but got his his third save. Lynn (1-1) permitted his first two earned runs this season on five hits through six innings, while striking out 10 and walking none.

TWINS 4, RED SOX 3 Max Kepler's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning stopped a five-game losing streak for Minnesota and broke a nine-game winning streak for Boston. Luis Arraez opened the Minnesota ninth with his fourth hit, a single off Adam Ottavino (1-1), and Jorge Polanco was hit by a pitch. After Nelson Cruz struck out, Kepler came through with his hit to shallow center, helping the Twins avoid a four-game sweep.

MARINERS 4-2, ORIOLES 2-1 Mitch Haniger became the first Seattle player to homer out of the leadoff spot in both ends of a doubleheader, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the second game that led the Mariners to a sweep of Baltimore. Haniger's fifth-inning home run to left-center off Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) broke a 1-all tie and gave him four home runs this season. J.P. Crawford hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning that lifted Seattle to a 4-2 win in the opener.

RANGERS 6, RAYS 4 Adolis Garcia's first major league home run, a two-run shot in the 10th inning, gave Texas a victory over Tampa Bay. Garcia drove a 1-2 pitch from Cody Reed (0-1) the other way into the right-field stands. Nick Solak and Charlie Culberson also homered for the Rangers, who have won three in a row following a four-game losing streak. Josh Sborz (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning, and Ian Kennedy finished up for his third save in three opportunities.

ROYALS 7, BLUE JAYS 5 Jakob Junis ran his consecutive scoreless streak to 14 innings as the Royals staked him to a seven-run lead, and a shaky Kansas City bullpen held on after giving most of it back. Junis (1-0) was charged with two runs on five hits and a walk while pitching into the sixth, but both runs scored with reliever Jake Newberry on the mound. Kyle Zimmer gave up a run, and Scott Barlow put two on with one out in the ninth before getting Bo Bichette to pop out and striking out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for his first save.

