Troopers: 2 dead after wrong-way crash near Sherwood

Two men were killed as a result of a wrong-way crash near Sherwood early Friday, troopers said.

A 2017 Buick was traveling north in a southbound lane of U.S. 67 when the wreck happened at about 12:01 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Troopers said the vehicle struck a 2016 Chevrolet Impala head on, killing two of its passengers: Jazon Scott, 19, and Tony Jones, 20, both of Jacksonville. The Chevrolet's driver, a minor whose age was not listed, was injured in the wreck, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as dry and clear.

At least 158 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.