UA women 14 strokes behind LSU at SECs

Sophomore Ela Anacona fired a 3-under 69 on Thursday to lead the No. 16 University of Arkansas women's golf team in Round 2 at the SEC Championships.

Anacona carded four birdies on the 6,112-yard Legacy Course at the Greystone Golf & Country Club and played the back nine in a bogey-free 2 under to move into a tie for 22nd. Arkansas junior Brooke Matthews had a 1-under 71 and is in a logjam at sixth place at 7 under through two rounds, three strokes behind South Carolina's Pauline Roussin-Bouchard.

Arkansas is 14 under for the event, 14 strokes behind No. 4 LSU which took command with a team score of 28 under, five shots ahead of No. 1 South Carolina. No. 9 Auburn shot a 10 under par to move into sole possession of third place at 19 under, followed by No. 6 Ole Miss (-17) and Mississippi State (-15).

The field will be cut to the final eight after today's third round. No. 23 Alabama and Vanderbilt are tied at 7 under as the final teams above the cut line. Currently below the cut line are No. 24 Florida (5 under), Tennessee (5 under), Kentucky (2 under), Texas A&M (7 over), Missouri (8 over) and No. 10 Georgia (12 over), which carded a 10-over par on Thursday.

Arkansas freshman Cory Lopez had four birdies on the day and played the back nine in 3 under en route to a 2-under 70. Lopez has played both rounds under par, the first time this season to accomplish that feat, and is tied for 22nd with Anacona at 3 under for the tourney.

Sophomore Kajal Mistry had an eventful day with four birdies and five bogeys for a 1-over 73 and is tied for 34th at 1 under through two rounds. Sophomore Julia Gregg fired a 6-over par and is tied for 65th.

Medalist honors will be decided after today's final round on the 6,228-yard Legends Course.