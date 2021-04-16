UAPB baseball capsule

Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

When 3 p.m. today; 11 a.m., Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday

Where Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff

Records UAPB 2-21, 2-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Texas Southern 9-20, 8-7

Series Texas Southern leads 22-21

Probable Starters

TODAY UAPB RHP Bryce Roesch (0-1, 12.23 ERA); Texas Southern RHP Kam Fields (3-3, 2.72)

SATURDAY UAPB RHP Brandon Little (1-2, 6.75); Texas Southern RHP Brian Williams (1-5, 6.99)

SUNDAY UAPB RHP Joel Barker (0-6, 13.15); Texas Southern RHP Jacob Morin (1-0, 10.12)

SHORT HOPS The Golden Lions lost their 13th consecutive game Wednesday at the University of Arkansas and sit in last place of the SWAC West Division. ... Texas Southern dropped both games of a doubleheader at Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Tigers sit third in the West Division. ... UAPB's pitchers have recorded the second-fewest strikeouts in the SWAC with 115 and leads the conference in walks allowed with 176. ... Texas Southern junior Kam Fields pitched a complete game in his last start, a 6-4 win over Prairie View A&M. ... Golden Lions senior Nick Kreutzer leads UAPB with five home runs, which is tied for sixth in the SWAC. ... The Tigers' 138 walks are the third-most drawn in the conference.