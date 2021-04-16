UCA baseball capsule

Central Arkansas at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

When 6:30 p.m. today; 2 p.m., 6 p.m. Saturday (DH); 11 a.m. Sunday

Where Chapman Field, Corpus Christi, Texas

Records UCA 10-16, 6-10 Southland Conference; Texas A&M-CC 9-22, 5-10

Series Texas A&M-Corpus Christi leads 18-16-2

Probable Starters

TODAY UCA RHP Conner Williams (0-1, 5.40 ERA); Texas A&M-CC RHP Hayden Thomas (1-1, 3.48)

SATURDAY GAME 1 UCA RHP Mark Moyer (2-3, 5.13); Texas A&M-CC RHP Leo Perez (1-3, 7.36)

SATURDAY GAME 2 UCA RHP Logan Gilberston (1-1, 5.18); Texas A&M-CC LHP John Gaddis (1-3, 4.76)

SUNDAY UCA TBA; Texas A&M-CC RHP Henry Bird (1-3, 8.14)

SHORT HOPS The Bears returned from a 10-day covid-19 break and topped the University of Arkansas at Little Rock 4-2 Tuesday at Bear Stadium. ... UCA travels this weekend in 11th place of the 13-team Southland Conference. ... Texas A&M-Corpus Christi took three of four games at Nicholls State last weekend. The Islanders sit behind the Bears in 12th place in the conference standings. ... UCA Coach Allen Gum enters the series three wins from his 300th victory in his career at Conway. ... Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's 165 walks allowed are the second-most issued in the Southland. ... Bears redshirt freshman pitcher Tyler Cleveland's 2.43 earned-run average ranks second in the conference. ... Islanders sophomore Thomas Hayden is fifth in the Southland in innings pitched with 44.