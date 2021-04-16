Virtual VoiceJam Keeps The Music Playing AT WAC In 2021

Since the Walton Arts Center hosted its first VoiceJam Festival in 2015, it's become a beloved tradition. The a cappella singing competition drew artists from all over the globe, and audiences flooded Baum Walker Hall, year after year, to watch the fun.

"VoiceJam Festival is a Walton Arts Center production that aligns so well with our mission of bringing great amateur and professional entertainers to the region to showcase the best of a Capella -- but also workshops and community performances and classes at areas schools to introduce kids to modern a capella and to further the art form," says Jennifer Wilson, WAC director of public relations.

And, while covid-19 canceled this year's in-person event, Wilson says that the WAC "still wanted to celebrate VoiceJam with some virtual performances" -- through a variety of methods. Fans will be able to listen to a cappella throughout the month of April with the WAC VoiceJam Pros Playlist on Spotify-- shared on the WAC social media accounts -- watch performances by VoiceJam headliners and Vocal Asia Champions through the WAC YouTube channel, and see a highlight reel of competitions past on the WAC Facebook page. The monthlong celebration will culminate in a showing of the a cappella comedy "Pitch Perfect" in Baum Walker Hall at 7 p.m. April 24. The screening is free, but patrons will need to reserve a spot through the WAC website.

"Modern a cappella is one of those art forms that when you see it performed live, you become hooked," explains Wilson of the enduring appeal of the VoiceJam festival. "And it's something that truly is international in its appeal. The choreography, the vocal abilities of these groups, the costumes -- it makes for an entertaining show for the whole family. The VoiceJam Competition is always such a popular part of the festival, because we all watch and love shows like 'American Idol' and 'The Voice.' The competition lets you participate in that in real life, and it's just fun."

