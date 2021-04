Norfork, 1948: Frank Pierce built this round barn on his farm in 1913, roofing it with 47,000 hand-cut oak shingles. The circumference was 102 feet and the height 68 feet; inside were stalls for 100 cattle. The lower part was of wooden logs, reportedly from curvy trees cut in the nearby woods. The barn has been gone for many years.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203.