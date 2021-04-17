Assault reported on UA's campus

FAYETTEVILLE -- A woman told police that a man pushed her to the ground and tried to remove her clothing early Friday on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus.

The alleged assault took place about 3 a.m. on Razorback Road north of Maple Street, according to a campus alert sent by the campus Police Department.

The woman said the man first approached her asking to borrow her cellphone. He assaulted her after she refused, then ran south on Razorback Road, according to the police safety warning.

Police said the woman is not a student or employee of the university.