At the Post

Today at 2:22 a.m.

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,900

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $369,750

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $5,899,980

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $6,269,730

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:30 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:40 a.m.; Keeneland, 12:05 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Jockeys Ramon Vazquez and David Cabrera each won three races.

Vazquez won the second race aboard Ram ($8.60, $3.60, $3.00), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.11; the sixth race with Hyndford ($11.20, $5.00, $3.60), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:46.45; and the seventh race with Blame J D ($4.40, $2.80, $2.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.73.

Cabrera won the fifth race aboard Ima Bling Cat ($3.00, $2.40, $2.40), covering 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:04.28; the eighth race with Molto Vivace ($4.80, $2.20, $2.10), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.49; and the ninth race with Hillary G ($12.60, $6.00, $4.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.22.

WELDER IN TOWN

Oaklawn will run two $1 million races today (Apple Blossom and Oaklawn Handicap) and have a millionaire running in an allowance event when Welder makes a rare appearance outside Oklahoma for trainer Theresa Sue Luneack and owner Ra-Max Farms LLC.

Oklahoma-bred Welder is the 2-1 program favorite for the 10th race, a conditioned sprint for older horses. Welder will be making his first start since a Dec. 19 allowance victory at Remington Park. It was his record-tying 15th career victory at the Oklahoma City venue.

Luneack said the 8-year-old gray gelding was re-routed to Oaklawn after the $50,000 Highland Ice Stakes Tuesday at Will Rogers Downs near Tulsa was canceled because of lack of entries.

Information for this report provided by Oaklawn media department.

