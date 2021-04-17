Bella Vista Bypass work to shut lanes

Construction to build the new Arkansas 549 interchange with U. S. 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville will require an overnight lane closing for much of next week starting Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the outside lane of southbound I-49 just south of the interchange, also called the Bella Vista Bypass, from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Work to pave the southbound I-49 acceleration lane will continue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Friday, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels, and police enforcement.

The work is part of a $66.6 million project to build the interchange as well as 2.8 miles of road and bridges.