Church notes: Bella Vista Community Church worships at 10 a.m. Sunday

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., will host worship on Sundays at a new time, 10 a.m., beginning this Sunday. We are following social distancing guidelines for a safe and healthy worship experience.

Visit bvcc.net for more information about services and video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net or email questions@bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and at 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m.. Social distancing is practiced.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790)

GriefShare class is on Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church library. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

On April 18, the "Sonday Riders" will meet at 2 p.m. at the church.

The Men's Bible Class meets at 7 p.m. April 19. The Prayer Shawl Makers meet at 12:30 p.m. April 21, and the quilters will meet at 8:30 a.m. April 28.

On May 22, there will be a Rod and Custom Car Show at the church. This will be the sixth annual showing of cars from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Quilters will meet again on April 28 at 8:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is operating the FPC Food Pantry as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

For more updates about church activities, go to the church website at www.fpcbentonville.org.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, celebrates worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes worship at the church and online at Google Meet. The church follows the city of Rogers' covid-19 protocols.

For those unable to attend Sunday mornings, the services are available live on the church Facebook page. The bulletin is available at www.goodshepherdrogers.org. Members who want to take communion but are not comfortable attending services during the pandemic may contact Pastor Randy Moll to make other arrangements.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., remains closed for services. You may watch services on You Tube (search Highland Christian BV), our Facebook page, or website, HighlandChristianChurchBV.org

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required, and seating is limited to maintain safe physical distancing. Please let us know you're coming by calling the church office. Childcare is available.

You may also watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page.

Be sure to check the church website for news alerts, church calendar, prayer concerns, Sunday bulletins and more. The website is mobile-friendly.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County, 1400 W. Walnut, No. 113, Rogers, invites you to Zoom into the 11 a.m. service this Sunday to commemorate Earth Day on April 22. Guest speaker Angela Danovi, an environmental professional focusing on water quality protection, will talk about "Connecting With Our Ozarks Waters" -- watersheds, aquatic life and what you can do to protect water quality.

For the Zoom link and information about UUBC, visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR

Information: 855-1485, uubcar.com.

Unity Church of the Ozarks, 2200 S.E. J St., Bentonville, offers a Little Free Pantry by the front door of the church at 2200 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. Please help yourself when needed and help others by donating.

Unity Church of the Ozarks continues to answer prayer requests. For more information, call 721-2752.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., offers live worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Seating arrangements have been readjusted for social distancing. There are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending.

The service is also livestreamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on vimeo.com/user4282704.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The church has decided to continue covid-19 precautions at this time, including asking all to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Our guest pastor for Sunday will be the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost from Bella Vista.

The church has begun the process of searching for an installed pastor. The Pastor Nominating Committee has been selected and is meeting with liaisons from the Presbytery's Committee on Ministry. The liaisons will guide the Nominating Committee through the process of this search.

FPC choir rehearsals are held each Wednesday. To help maintain distancing, ladies will meet from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and men from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday adult discipleship classes include study of "Present Word" and "A Study of John," via Zoom at 9 a.m. each week. An open discussion on "Theology For Today" is at 9:30 a.m., both in-person and via Zoom. Women of Faith are studying the book "Messy People" in person at 9:30 a.m. The Monday Lectionary classes, where readings for the following Sunday are discussed, is at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Ladies Small Group Zoom Fellowship is held each Wednesday.

FPC Kids B.L.A.S.T Sunday School classes are in-person on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. B.L.A.S.T curriculum and resources are also available on the church web site.

Youth are invited to the Student Chapel for a discussion of faith topics Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. Please note the deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.