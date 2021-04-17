Donations to Boozman, Cotton soar

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers raised $314,500 for his 2022 reelection campaign during the first quarter of the year, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, a fellow Republican from Little Rock, reported total campaign receipts of $396,662 during the 90-day period. His campaign committee spent $287,242.

Cotton, who isn't up for re-election until 2026, had no Democratic opponent in 2020.

"Senator Cotton is well-positioned with $6.5 million cash on hand -- a record for a U.S. Senator from Arkansas -- and support from thousands of Arkansans in all 75 counties," said Brian Colas, a Cotton campaign aide.

Boozman, who is seeking a third Senate term, had $1.14 million cash on hand as of March 31, after spending $78,159. His campaign didn't comment on the latest numbers.

Two challengers are trying to beat Boozman in the Republican primary.

Hot Springs gun range owner Jan Morgan, who entered the race March 17, reported raising $31,498 in the past two weeks of the 90-day filing period. After spending $2,067, her campaign had cash on hand of $29,430.

"[T]he level of financial support we've received from Arkansans in just a few short weeks proves that Arkansas is fed up with bought-off, spineless Republicans, like Boozman," Morgan said in a written statement.

Heath Loftis, pastor of Park Avenue Missionary Baptist Church in Stuttgart, reported donations of $7,679 and expenditures of $5,987. The campaign finished the quarter with $1,793.

Those figures include $2,214 in donations from the candidate; the campaign spent most of its money on radio and television advertising.

Thus far, giving has been "kind of what we expected," Loftis said.

"I've done college ministry where you made a dollar stretch a long way. That's kind of my expertise," he said. "We're able to run a pretty cost-effective campaign."

In 2016, Boozman overcame a primary challenge from businessman Curtis Coleman, receiving 76.5% of the vote. He captured 59.8% of the vote in November to defeat Democrat Conner Eldridge.

With the 2022 general election still more than 18 months away, members of the all-Republican House delegation have also been raising money. During the first quarter:

• U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers reported cash on hand of nearly $1.37 million after collecting $48,506 in contributions. He spent $44,945 during the first three months of the year.

• U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs had $994,728 in reserve after raising $101,122 in contributions. He had operating expenditures of $83,022.

• U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock had total receipts of $153,625 during the quarter, spent $62,581 and had $501,823 in his campaign coffers.

• U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro raised $48,325 and had cash on hand of $182,361. He had $48,672 in operating expenditures.