Drug-case defendant admits to guns count

One of 17 defendants accused by the U.S. attorney's office of being part of a large-scale fentanyl distribution ring pleaded guilty Friday to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Ricky Lynn Hinton, 59, of Little Rock pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller in exchange for the government's dismissal of drug possession and firearms charges contained in the 37-count indictment handed up in October 2019 by a federal grand jury.

Hinton's plea could result in a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, or a range between 15 years to life imprisonment if it is determined that he is a violent career criminal.

Hinton was among 17 people indicted in what authorities said was a fentanyl trafficking ring headed by Desmond Kelley of Little Rock.

Kelley, 27, pleaded guilty in February to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and faces a possible 10 years to life sentence. He is already serving a 65-month sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to heroin trafficking.

Fentanyl is an opioid that is many times more powerful than morphine or heroin and is commonly mixed with other drugs. It has been linked to hundreds of overdose deaths nationwide.

Hinton, who was released on bond Dec. 20, 2019, met his attorney, Robert Tellez, at the courtroom Friday.

Hinton seemed hesitant as Miller questioned him at the beginning of the hearing regarding his plea to the firearms counts.

"Is that what you wanted to enter a plea of guilty to?" Miller asked.

After a pause, Hinton replied, "Yes, sir."

"Now, you hesitated, Mr. Hinton," Miller said. "You have to meet two requirements to enter a plea of guilty. The first is that you have to actually have committed the offense for which you are being charged. If you didn't commit the crime don't enter a plea of guilty.

"Second, you have to decide that you want to enter a plea of guilty," Miller continued. "Now, that doesn't mean that you're happy walking into the courtroom to plead guilty. Many people don't want to do it, but they make the determination that it's in their best interest."

Hinton was charged originally with seven counts in the indictment, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and use of a telephone to facilitate a drug trafficking crime, in addition to the charge of felon in possession of firearms.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jana Harris said a wiretap placed on a cellphone belonging to Darryl Walls, a co-defendant in the case, picked up numerous conversations between the two men in which they discussed fentanyl purchases.

Harris said Hinton, who was on parole from a previous conviction, was arrested at his home June 26, 2019, by federal agents and members of the Get Rock Task Force. Agents found 20 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of fentanyl, a Glock 9-millimeter pistol, a Colt .45 ACP pistol and various items of drug paraphernalia during a search.

According to court records, Hinton has three previous drug convictions in Pulaski County Circuit Court from 2013, 2014 and 2016. Two of those convictions involved possession of firearms.

Upon Hinton's guilty plea to the firearms possession count, Miller dismissed the remaining counts against him. Hinton will be sentenced later this year after completion and submission of a pre-sentencing report by the court's pretrial services office.

To date, five defendants in the case have pleaded guilty and received sentences ranging from probation to 7½ years in prison; seven have entered guilty pleas and are awaiting sentencing; one is scheduled to enter a plea May 7; and four are scheduled to go to trial June 7.