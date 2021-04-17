EDITORIAL: Smart planning

You have to appreciate it when an organization sees an opportunity in the local economy and pounces on it. Done right with the benefit of the local community in mind, it can have a large impact.

This time the organization in question is Northwest Arkansas Community College, a gem of an education facility in Bentonville. It's been great to watch the college grow and evolve through the years as it observes what education and workforce training is needed and then provides it.

One of the newest offerings from the community college: A bicycle technician program. And we're not kidding:

"Northwest Arkansas Community College is rolling forward with its plan for a bicycle technician program scheduled to begin this fall," the paper said. "The Board of Trustees on Monday approved three additional staff positions needed for the program, which college officials believe is needed to meet employment demands of a growing industry."

At first thought, and only first thought, a bicycle technician program may not sound like much--but more than 1,000 bicycle repair jobs will be available in Arkansas alone over the next decade. That's according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With more than 1,000 new jobs in this category coming down the pike, or path, it makes sense for the community college to place its bets on training folks to fill them. Talk about a perfect match.

The news is even greater when you realize how much the mountain biking scene has grown in Arkansas. There are trails from Fayetteville to Missouri. Every time we turn around, it looks like another few million dollars are being invested in trails. There are cycling competitions and championships coming to the state to make use of said new trails and courses.

When competitions come to the region, that means more folks staying in Arkansas hotels and eating at Arkansas restaurants. And it also means more repair opportunities for technicians, for even the best bicycles break down once in a while.

So kudos on Northwest Arkansas Community College for pouncing on this opportunity. These are decent paying jobs the school will train people to fill. And you can bet the folks filling them will be glad they had the opportunity to get educated at NWACC.